Your child can head back to school without leaving home

If traditional school isn't right for your child, there's a free alternative that lets students learn from home.

New Hanover County schools just extended online classes to middle school students.

The district already offered the courses to high schoolers.

Sarah Gubitz, who oversees the program, said the goal of online learning in New Hanover County Schools is to expand opportunities for students.

There are 150 courses available.

All are free to students.

More information is available here: http://www.nhcs.net/onlinelearning/

