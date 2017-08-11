UPDATE: Beasley Road reopens Thursday - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: Beasley Road reopens Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Wilmington crews are set to reopen a portion of Beasley Road following a bridge replacement project that began in March.

Beasley Road between Wilton Court and Chelon Avenue was expected to fully reopen Friday, but a tweet from the City of Wilmington on Thursday afternoon said the road is ready for traffic after guardrail installation was completed.

The replacement project, which cost $603,000, is part of a $4 million project to improve the Brookshire Lane/Beasley Road area.

The newly-erected bridge features a modern concrete design and is now 35 feet longer and 10 feet wider than the old one to allow for better drainage. 

