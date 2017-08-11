UPDATE: Beasley Road reopening delayed until Friday - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington crews are set to reopen a portion of Beasley Road following a bridge replacement project that began in March.

Beasley Road between Wilton Court and Chelon Avenue is expected to fully reopen Friday. It was originally scheduled to reopen Monday at 7 p.m., but the City of Wilmington tweeted Monday afternoon that guard rail installation caused the delay this week.

The replacement project, which cost $603,000, is part of a $4 million project to improve the Brookshire Lane/Beasley Road area.

The newly-erected bridge features a modern concrete design and is now 35 feet longer and 10 feet wider than the old one to allow for better drainage. 

