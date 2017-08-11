Girl Scout camp helps build character and courage

Girl scouts in Wilmington are participating in a summer camp volunteers hope will be character and courage (Source: WECT)

Close to 70 Girl Scouts in Wilmington are participating in a week long day camp volunteers hope will build character and courage.

Friday, the girls listened to several guest speakers that included an attorney, a physician, a school principal, and a radio talk show host. WECT's Frances Weller was also one of the guests.

The speakers talked to the girls about how they started their careers.

The purpose of the camp is to give the girls an opportunity to build character.

"It gives Girl Scouts a chance to do fun activities together and to continue to empower and help build courage, confidence and character," says Pam Robbins, one of the Girl Scout camp volunteers.

The camp, held at Pine Valley United Methodist Church, started Monday and ends Friday.

