Whiteville police arrest third suspect in Wednesday morning break-ins

Another arrest has been made in connection with a series of break-ins in Whiteville this week.

According to the Whiteville Police Department, Christopher Ray Bullock, 19, over Whiteville, was arrested Thursday and charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering, two felony counts of larceny and two counts of damage to property.

Three Whiteville businesses were broken into early Wednesday morning and Whiteville police made two arrests for those crimes on Wednesday.

A cargo trailer at Cape Fear Fire Protection in Whiteville was also broken into and fuel cans were reported missing with a fuel value of about $200.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.