Emmy award-nominated documentary to wrap up Sand Bar Lecture series

The Museum of Coastal Carolina will wrap up its Sand Bar Lecture series with the Mid-South Emmy-nominated documentary CORE.SOUNDERS -- Living from the Sea. (Source: NCLLP)

The Museum of Coastal Carolina will wrap up its Sand Bar Lecture series with the Mid-South Emmy-nominated documentary CORE.SOUNDERS -- Living from the Sea.

Produced and directed by Emmy Award-winner Neal Hutcheson - and in association with the NC Language and Life Project - the one-hour film focuses on the endangered cultures, heritage and livelihood of the Core Sound area.

The museum is located at 21 East Second Street in Ocean Isle Beach. Admission is free for members.

All-day admission for non-members is $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors, $7.50 for children (ages 3-12) and free for ages 2 and under. A group of four children and two adults can receive a 7-day pass for just $75. Active duty military and disabled veterans also receive free admission, and can bring up to one additional guest also for free.

For more information, call the Museum of Coastal Carolina at 910-579-1016 or visit www.MuseumPlanetarium.org.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.