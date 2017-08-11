Worker crushed to death by granite slab at Raleigh business

A worker died Friday after a piece of granite fell on while working at NCO Custom Marble and Granite, officials confirmed.

The North Carolina Department of Labor said it is investigating after the 21-year-old man was killed around 12:15 p.m. at the business on Gulf Court.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

NCO Custom Marble and Granite has no violations in the last 10 years, according to the Department of Labor.

According to the Associated Press, the number of deaths among all workers dropped from 5,480 in 2005 to 4,836 in 2015.