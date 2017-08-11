Wilmington band sings to spread positivity

They’re a band based out of Wilmington and they're singing about the city.

Responding to the violence and the opioid epidemic in the city, U.N.I.T.Y formed in 2015 to spread positivity.

“There were a lot of things happening in Wilmington as far as opioid abuse...especially us being African-Americans in Wilmington, there’s a lot of oppression, some known, some unknown, and so we want to be the voice for our people not only our people but a voice for our city and kind of speak out to the world about what’s going on,” lead singer Daniel Barrett said.

And all four band members have seen exactly “what’s going on” in Wilmington. Growing up in the city, they’ve witnessed friends die from violence and drug abuse, and get sucked into the wrong crowds all while they tried to choose a different path.

“Seeing people you grew up with get killed and going to jail and stuff like that, it takes a toll on you and it’s hard to be a black male in this time period right now and try to not be in the wrong scene and stuff like that. So it takes a big toll on you and helps you embody the music because you feel the pain everybody else has,” drummer Tyleek Bazil said.

“A lot of people that were involved in that kind of stuff were telling me you can get out you can make a better life for yourself because it’s not worth it. Going, I don’t want to be another statistic and I just want to choose my path in life and make it what I want it to be and not what anybody else thinks it should be,” bassist Joey Lamb said.

What they witnessed here growing up, they said, is what prompted U.N.I.T.Y to form.

Four mutual friends who the band’s first song, We Gotta Make a Change, sings about facing fears and obstacles in life, specifically about violence in the city.

Their first show was a free gig at in 2015. Since then, they’ve done numerous shows, unpaid and paid, practically sold out bars, played in cities across the south and won an open mic night for rapper T.I.

‘You write these songs at home and it’s this personal feeling that you have and then you get on stage and people are singing the songs with you and it’s crazy because it’s like it was all of a sudden one humble moment you by yourself you and your mind and some pen and some paper you know by yourself and then all of a sudden you a whole bunch of people singing these words that was between you your mind and the pencil and paper,” Barrett said.

Their recent success only drives them to be better, they said. Practicing in the church they still perform in on weekends, from 10 p.m. until as late as seven or eight o’clock the next morning.

“We want to be able to have a substance to us that people especially people from here can be proud of. Not just us be proud of but we want them to be proud of us as well but we have to put the work in to do it,” Barrett said.

Despite their dedication to their craft and drive to be better, U.N.I.T.Y said the band is about more than that.

“It’s not even about just the music or trying to be famous or trying to make it just we know that the message that we’re promoting the message that we’re sending people have got to hear it,” Brantley said.

They’re just trying to be the voice they didn’t have growing up in Wilmington.

“I wouldn’t have done a lot of the stuff I’ve done before. It would show me that I have another option before going through all the stuff I went through to get to where I am today,” Lamb said.

