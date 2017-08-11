Yard sales August 12

August 12 yard sales

New Hanover County

7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. No Early Birds !"

5700 & 5702 Mossberg Court, Wilmington (Winchester II in Northchase Development)

Furniture, lamps, dishes, and household goods. Also Christmas wreaths and decorations, big man's shorts and shirts, ceramic tea pot, large red vase, Playmate cooler, wrench kit some sports memorabilia, an autographed Panther's helmet. Only 1 and firm price of $150.00.

8 a.m. - ?

118 Island Creek Drive, Wilmington

Pictures, dishes, tools, knick knacks, McCoy vases, sweeper, vacuum, books and much more

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

318 Cabbage Inlet Lane, Wilmington (off Masonboro Sound Road)

Oriental rugs, high quality furniture, sofas, game table and chairs, glass top table and chairs, carpenter's bench, ladders, desk,lamps, screening room projector, large audio visual equipment, 2007 BMW, books, board games, and more.

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

702 Pine Grove Drive, Wilmington (American Legion Post 10)

Greenlight Occupational Therapy is holding a yard sale fundraiser to help a family by a wheelchair accessible van for a little boy named Eldon Self.

Hot Mess Studios will be there from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with activities for the kids and the Pink Heals fire trucks will be there at some point during the day too.

8 a.m. - ?

340 Bristol Road, Wilmington

Multi-family yard sale - furniture, clothes, kids toys, framed artwork, knick knacks

Brunswick County

7:30 a.. - 12:30 p.m.

9842 Wayne Street, Leland (Leland Church of God)

Furniture, a high chair, toys, bedding, floor lamps pictures, picture frames, collectibles, yarn, craft items, dishes, glass ware, china, stem ware, full set of sparring gear, head gear leg guards, flower arrangements, and more. The Women's Ministry is hosting this. The proceeds go to home missions.

7 a.m. - ?

5526 Calhoun Drive, Southport (New Foundation Church of God behind Ina oil off highway 87/133)

Household items, a variety of fishing items and hot dogs will be sold starting at 10:30 am.



