Habitual felon gets at least eight years in prison for firearm possession

An habitual felon was sentenced to at least eight years in prison Wednesday for firearm possession.

Damien McGill was found guilty by a jury of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 100-132 months in prison.

On Nov. 10, 2015, Wilmington Police Department officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at 925 S. Third St.

McGill fled from the scene when he was approached by an officer, who saw an object in his hand.

The officer temporarily lost sight of him as he rounded a corner, and when the officer regained sight of McGill, he no longer had the object in his hand.

The officer lost sight of McGill again but he was found minutes later hiding under some bushes.

A search of McGill's path of flight revealed a gun that appeared to have been thrown down due to the disturbed ground and the debris on the firearm.

McGill's previous convictions include assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, burglary and possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.