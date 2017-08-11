Leland to hold solar eclipse viewing party

To celebrate the rare celestial phenomenon, the town of Leland will hold a solar eclipse viewing party on Monday, August 21.

The free event will take place starting at 2 p.m. at the town's municipal park located at 102 Town hall Drive.

Special solar glasses will be given away to the first 100 people in attendance.

Participants are encouraged to review safety procedures for viewing the eclipse prior to attending the event.

Registration is not required.

For more information, please contact Leland Parks and Recreation at 910-408-3092 or e-mail recreation@townofleland.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.