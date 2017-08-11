FBI to probe Rocky Mount police chief's crime statistics reporting

The FBI has been asked to look into the coding system used for crime statistics by Rocky Mount Police Chief James Moore, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram.

Moore spent more than 20 years with the Wilmington Police Department and was its deputy police chief before being becoming Rocky Mount's police chief in 2012.

According to the Rocky Mount Telegram, Moore said during an interview last week that if a gun is fired into a bedroom and people are in the living room, the incident would be reported as property damage and a not shooting into an occupied dwelling, which would be an aggravated assault.

Rocky Mount Mayor David Combs told the Telegram that the police department doesn't follow the general statute when submitting information to the SBI in the case of shooting into an occupied dwelling. He did say that the cases were prosecuted according to the statutes though.

