Boil advisory rescinded for all Brunswick Co. water customers

A boil water advisory has been rescinded for all Brunswick County Public Utilities water customers, officials said Friday morning.
That includes the remaining 10 customers on Old Georgetown Road SW who were still under the boil advisory Thursday.
The advisory originally was issued after a water main break in Shallotte on Aug. 8.
