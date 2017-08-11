People need to call 8-1-1 before every digging project, regardless of the size. (Source: Pixabay)

People need to call 8-1-1 three full working days prior to every digging project, regardless of the size.

The free service works all around the country. A representative from a local call center will determine the location and description of the digging site.

He or she will notify the proper utility companies so they can send a professional locator out to mark the underground lines.

What’s the process?

Call or Click 811

Wait the required time

Check Positive Response

Respect the marks

Dig with care

Why should I call?

You have a less than 1% chance of striking an underground utility line if you call before you dig.

An underground utility line is damaged every six minutes because someone decided to dig without first calling 811

What if I hit a line?

Can cause serious injuries

Can disrupt service to entire neighborhoods

Potentially result in fines and repair costs.

