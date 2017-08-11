Call before you dig - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Call before you dig

By: Molly Oak, Reporter
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

People need to call 8-1-1   three full working days prior to every digging project, regardless of the size.

The free service works all around the country. A representative from a local call center will determine the location and description of the digging site.

He or she will notify the proper utility companies so they can send a professional locator out to mark the underground lines.

What’s the process?

  • Call or Click 811
  • Wait the required time
  • Check Positive Response
  • Respect the marks
  • Dig with care

Why should I call?

  • You have a less than 1% chance of striking an underground utility line if you call before you dig. 
  • An underground utility line is damaged every six minutes because someone decided to dig without first calling 811

What if I hit a line?

  • Can cause serious injuries
  • Can disrupt service to entire neighborhoods
  • Potentially result in fines and repair costs.

