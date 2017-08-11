TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to open today - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to open today

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open for a ship Friday, Aug. 11. (Source: WECT) The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open for a ship Friday, Aug. 11. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open for a ship Friday, Aug. 11.

According to the bridge tender, the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence is scheduled to pass through at approximately 1:20 p.m. as it heads out of port. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Abandoned newborn found covered in ants

    Abandoned newborn found covered in ants

    Friday, August 11 2017 6:34 AM EDT2017-08-11 10:34:01 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 6:45 AM EDT2017-08-11 10:45:12 GMT

    Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.

    More >>

    Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum dances with cashier at gas station

    Channing Tatum dances with cashier at gas station

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-08-10 14:54:35 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 7:16 AM EDT2017-08-11 11:16:25 GMT

    Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.

    More >>

    Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.

    More >>

  • High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill

    High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill

    Thursday, August 10 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-08-10 23:34:58 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-08-11 06:22:14 GMT

    A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.

    More >>

    A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly