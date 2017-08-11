Winnabow woman dies after being hit by car

A Winnabow woman died early Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car on Old Mill Creek Road. (Source: WECT)

A Winnabow woman died early Thursday morning after she was hit by a car on Old Mill Creek Road.

According to Trooper Adams with the State Highway Patrol, Sarah Fowler, 33, was in the roadway when she was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet passenger car just before 6 a.m.

Fowler died at the scene.

Trooper Adams said he doesn't expect any charges to be filed in the wreck.

