Wilmington's Trevor McCutchin 8 RBIs lead Sharks past Steamers 14-7

Wilmington Sharks outfielder Trevor McCutchin went 3-for-5 with eight RBIs to lead the Sharks to a 14-7 win over the Edenton Steamers on Thursday.

The win gives the Sharks a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 Coastal Plain League East Division Championship series.

Wilmington starter Logan Michaels earned the victory after giving up two runs and striking out six, in 5.2 innings pitched.



Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Legion Stadium. An if-necessary Game 3 will be played following Game 2 on Saturday.

