Port City's Top Comic reflects on his 2016 win, has advice for 2017 competitors

It’s Super Bowl weekend for Wilmington stand-up comedians.

The 10th annual Port City’s Top Comic competition starts Friday night at Dead Crow Comedy Room on 265 Front Street in downtown Wilmington, and by Sunday night, a new champion will be crowned.

Drew Harrison, the 2016 winner, made the Super Bowl analogy during a Thursday night phone interview, but he wasn’t saying that just because he’s the most recent winner.

“They put ‘Big Ass Bragging Rights’ on the trophy for a reason,” Harrison said. “It’s our Super Bowl. Everyone strives to bring their A game and you just want your A game to be better than all of your friends’ A game."

Harrison is part of a tight-knit group of Wilmington comics who support each other and are happy to see one another succeed.

When it’s time to compete though, Harrison said every one of the 40 contestants takes the stage with winning as the goal, but any personal motivation is superseded by a desire for the funniest jokes to prevail.

“You want to be selfish and you want to win, but you truly want the best set to win,” Harrison said. “This is not a contest that you want to bring 60 people (to stack the voting) and win."

The audience chooses Port City’s Top Comic. Every crowd member gets a ballot as they enter the Dead Crow showroom and they pick their three favorite acts of the night. Each comedian gets eight minutes of stage time during the first four shows -- two Friday and two Saturday -- and the winners compete Sunday for the title.

Harrison, who will be hosting the shows along with 2015 winner Cordero Wilson, encouraged contestants to focus on using only their best material and that they should probably pick another time for trying out new jokes.

Although he’s happy that he gets to keep his 2016 trophy, Harrison is equally excited about crowning a new top comic.

“I’ve got my own trophy. It’s sitting on my bookcase right now so I’m good with that,” Harrison said. “Me and Cordero are hosting the whole thing so we’ll be front row center to pass the torch.”

