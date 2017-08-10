Technical high school hosts open house in Castle Hayne

A new high school is opening its doors for class Monday morning in Castle Hayne.

Southeast Area Technical High School, or SEA-Tech, hosted an open house for its 44 students Thursday night. The school brands itself as being different. It blends project-based curriculum with job shadowing, job training and internships.

Something other than the norm is exactly why students applied to the school, Principal Edith Skipper said.

“They all applied and they want something different," Skipper said. "So, something other than the traditional setting. They want their hands-on things. They want to learn through project-based learning, and they want to be interactive in their learning and take ownership.”

The school operates in partnership with New Hanover Schools, Pender County and Cape Fear Community College. SEA-Tech has four classrooms on the third floor of college's Castle Hayne campus.

One of the 44 incoming students says he's excited for the unknown.

“It'll be cool to be the first class," Thomas Jones said. "You get to experience all the new things, start all the new clubs. It'll just be a lot of fun.”

Councilman Charlie Rivenbark, who had a hand in the creation of the school, said he sees SEA-Tech growing.

“We're starting off with 44 students and I envision not too far off we'll have 400," Rivenbark said. "So it was just one of those things that just seemed like a daunting task but you lay it brick by brick and here we are today, and Monday morning the bell will ring and they'll start school.”

