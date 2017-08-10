Whiteville museum receives grant

The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded the Whiteville Museum of Natural Sciences a $21,000 grant for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education.

According to the museum, this is the second year it has been awarded to the Whiteville branch. Natural Sciences Education Coordinator Kellie Lewis said the money will be used to continue supporting an education specialist position that oversees the museum’s programs.

“We live in a community where some people are able to go to other places to see what we offer and a lot of people are unable to go so we are very grateful to be able to offer something to southeast North Carolina that they may not otherwise have been able to do, and Meredith (Morgan’s) position through Duke Energy helps us be able to do that,” Lewis said.

Morgan, the employee who’s in the position that the grant supports, said the money not only helps with her job, but also allows the museum to do more with the community.

“This grant allows us to give (kids) that little spark of excitement and they’ll go home and they’ll start talking about, you know, the (Aug. 21 solar) eclipse or frog calls," Morgan said. "It gives them that little bit of excitement and kids will take it and run with it.

“The grant means that we can continue to expand our program offerings. We can reach broader and more diverse audiences and continue to offer the great free programming that we have here at the museum.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

