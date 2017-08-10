GenX at lowest levels since testing began at Sweeney plant

GenX levels in water tested on Aug. 1 are the lowest they've been since testing began at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

In a Thursday night news release from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, GenX levels were 34.5 parts per trillion in raw water and 42.3 ppt in finished water. Those are the lowest levels of the unregulated compound found in the water since June 26, when the first samples were tested.

By comparison, samples taken on July 25 revealed GenX levels of 97.3 ppt in raw water and 134 ppt in finished water. The full list of test results can be found here.

The health goal established by the NC Department of Health and Human Services is 140 parts per trillion.

