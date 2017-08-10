Dissecting a cow’s heart. Eww, right? Not for this 5th grader

Sophia Herbert raised over $600 through her Etsy business "Stem Art by Sophia" to help pay the tuition of a STEM camp she was nominated to go to. (Source: Charter Day School)

Dissecting a cow’s heart.

Most would find that disgusting.

But for Sophia Herbert, a 5th Grader at Charter Day School, it was a dream come true.

Her experience was paid for with money from her successful Etsy business.

Sophia raised $600 with her "STEM Art by Sophia" shop.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which are subjects Sophia loves.

With the money, Sophia attended the Envision: NYLF (National Youth Leadership Forum) Explore STEM camp on the campus of Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

RELATED: 5th grade student creates successful business to pay for STEM camp

Sophia joined us on WECT News First at Four to show us some of her creations. She told us she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.