Eclipse science lesson from retired astronomy teacher

Fred Myers, a retired astronomy teacher, joined us on First at Four to talk about the Great American Eclipse. (Source: WECT)

We are just days away from the Great American Eclipse!

Fred Myers, a retired astronomy teacher and volunteer at the Ingram Planetarium, joined us on WECT News First at Four to share what to expect.

He explained in Wilmington, 96.575% of the sun will be blocked.

“I think that’s probably equivalent to a good dusk,” he explained. “It won’t be dark here but you’ll definitely notice it.”

The last total eclipse of the Sun visible from the continental U.S. was in 1979.

The only other eclipse in the U.S. within our expected lifetimes will be in 2024.

