Y'all! Paula Deen visits Wilmington

Paula Deen met with hundreds of fans in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Y’all!

Celebrated Southern cook and restauranteur Paula Deen met with hundreds of fans in Wilmington Thursday afternoon.

She was in town to celebrate the launch of her latest furniture collection, Bungalow, at Custom Home Furniture Gallery.

She autographed copies of her popular cookbooks and smiled for photos with adoring fans.

This was just part of the long line to meet @Paula_Deen in #Wilmington today! pic.twitter.com/bN6tgtsDha — Ashlea Kosikowski (@AshleaOnAir) August 10, 2017

When asked what her favorite dish is, Paula said, “I don't really have one. My favorite recipe is the one that I'm preparing for the person that I'm cooking for at the moment.”

Deen has 18 cookbooks, with a 19th on the way.

At the Southern Table with Paula Deen will be available September 26, 2017.

The cookbook, complete with 150 recipes, is a celebration of family, food and true Southern hospitality.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.