Bladen Co. offers safe internet purchase exchange location

People in Bladen County now have a safe place to conduct transactions after doing business on the internet.

Bladen Sheriff James A. McVicker announced Thursday that an internet purchase exchange location has been set up at the Bladen County Law Enforcement and Detention Center on 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

"The location will be in the parking lot of the new detention center and will not only be under 24-hour video surveillance, there will (also) be an armed officer on the premises 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” McVicker said in a news release.

The service is being offered in cooperation with OfferUp, which allows for ID verification and ratings by other buyers and sellers. It is a sort of cyber safety net that assures transactions will not be complete until participants feel comfortable meeting at a unique, secure location rather than their home, convenience store, or public park or parking lot.

"I think this concept of a safe meeting spot to conduct personal business is good for our citizens,” McVicker said. “Not only can folks buy and sell in a safer environment, it can also be used by families to exchange children where there is joint custody and visitation. This would make both parties feel safer when dropping off or picking up children based on custody issues. When folks know their actions are being recorded on camera they tend to behave in a more seemly manner and this is good not only for the kids but also for the adults.”

