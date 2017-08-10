Wilmington man sentenced on drug, gun charges

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Michael Rahee Walker, 25, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court Wednesday to illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, selling heroin, and selling/delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Walker was sentenced to 26 to 44 months in prison.

On November 18, 2016, officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office and the Wilmington Police Department were patrolling the Hillcrest community when they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle Walker was in.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located two firearms. Walker admitted that one of the guns -- a Glock handgun -- belonged to him which was reported stolen out of Horry County, SC.

Two months later, officers with the City County Task Force saw Walker at the corner of Brown and Nixon streets in what appeared to be a drug transaction. After a brief foot chase, officers detained Walker and confiscated eight bindles of heroin. Officials said the area where Walker was first spotted is located near DC Virgo Preparatory Academy.

Walker is eligible to habitual felon status if he commits another felony upon his release from prison. He was previously convicted in New Hanover County in 2013 on drug charges.

