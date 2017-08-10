UNCW stressing fire safety to incoming freshmen: 'If it glows, it goes'

"If it glows it goes."

That's the motto campus officials want students to remember as they move in at UNCW Saturday.

Thousands of students will move into the UNCW dorms with car loads of everything to make their new room a home, but campus officials stress that many of those items could be dangerous.

"If it is a hot plate or a waffle iron, or any surface that is hot, they should not bring it, " Director of Environmental Health and Safety Stan Harts said. "Candles are plain and simple a no-no. They are forbidden. They set off the fire alarm, not to mention they can get too close to fabric and catch fire."

Harts says the main cause of nuisance fire calls at UNCW is from students using campus community kitchens and leaving burners on.

One thing they also want to stress is to know your evacuation plan, and keep items like cords, bicycles and decorations away from exits and entry points.

"Some of the other things we look at is taking every fire alarm seriously, making sure that when the alarm goes off, they go to the exit and they don't delay or wait for someone to knock on the door, " Harts said. "They take them seriously. They know where the exits are, at least two ways out, and they go and proceed because while it may be a nuisance alarm, it can also be an actual fire alarm."

Harts says seasonal decorations are also often a safety hazard, specifically Christmas lights and items that students try to hang from the ceilings.

