"If it glows it goes," UNCW stressing fire safety to incoming freshman

"If it glows it goes." That's the motto campus officials want students to remember as they move in Saturday.. leaving fire hazards at home.

On Saturday, thousands of students will descend upon the UNCW dorms with car loads of everything to make their new room a home -- but campus officials stress many of those items could be dangerous.

"If it is a hot plate or a waffle iron, or any surface that is hot they should not bring it, " said Stan Harts Director of Environmental Health and Safety.

"Candles are plan and simple a no-no, they are forbidden, they set off the fire alarm, not to mention they can get to close to fabric and catch fire," said Harts

Harts says the main cause of nuisance fire calls at UNCW are from students using campus community kitchens and leaving burners on.

One thing they also want to stress is to know your evacuation plan and learn it, and keep items like cords, bikes and decorations away from exits and entry points.

""Some of the other things we look at is taking every fire alarm seriously making sure that when the alarm goes off they go to the exit and they don't delay or wait for someone to knock on the door, " said Harts. They take them seriously they know where the exits are at least two ways out, and they go and proceed because while it may be a nuisance alarm. It can also be an actual fire alarm."

Harts says seasonal decorations are also often a safety hazard - specifially Christmas lights and items that students try to hang from the ceilings.

