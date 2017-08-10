Touchstone Energy-Pender County Schools Football Jamboree cancelled

The 2017 Touchstone Energy-Pender County Schools Football Jamboree has been cancelled.
The combination of field conditions at Track High School and the weather forecast forced officials to make the decision.
Current schedules and logistics didn’t allow for a change in date or venue.
