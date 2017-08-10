WANTED: Deputies search for Hampstead man charged with break-ins

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Hampstead man wanted in connection to several break-ins.

According to officials, Jason Garland Yopp, 29, is accused of breaking into several homes and a business in the Hampstead area.

If you have information on Yopp's whereabouts, please call the Pender County Sheriff’s office at 910-259-1515.

