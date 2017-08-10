NEW DETAILS: Hampstead man charged with string of burglaries

The Pender County Sheriff's Office has released new details regarding a string of break-ins a Hampstead man has been charged with.

According to officials, Jason Garland Yopp, 29, is charged with obtaining property by false pretense, 2 counts felony breaking and entering, 2 counts larceny after breaking and entering, 4 counts possession of stolen property and driving while license revoked.

He's being held in the Pender County Jail under a $105,100 bond. Yopp is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

According to officials, Yopp is accused of breaking into unoccupied summer homes in the Hampstead area and stealing a tv and an air conditioning unit.

Yopp is also accused of breaking into the maintenance building at the Castle Bay Golf Course and stealing lawn equipment.

He allegedly pawned the items he stole.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information concerning these burglaries is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff's Office at 910-259-1212.

Yopp has prior convictions in Pender and Onslow counties on felony breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods charges.

Court records indicate Yopp is also scheduled to appear in Pender County on Aug. 16 on felony larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle charges.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.