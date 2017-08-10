Hampstead man wanted in several break-ins arrested

The Pender County Sheriff's Office said a Hampstead man wanted in connection to a string of break-ins has been arrested.

According to officials, Jason Garland Yopp, 29, is accused of breaking into several homes and a business in the Hampstead area.

He has prior convictions in Pender and Onslow counties on felony breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods charges.

Court records indicate Yopp is scheduled to appear in Pender County on Aug. 16 on felony larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle charges.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.