NHRMC adds medication disposal drop box in Scotts Hill

A second medication disposal drop box is available for people to use at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Emergency Department-North location in Scotts Hill.

The drop box, which provides the community with a place to dispose of unused medications, is available free of charge from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 151 Scotts Hill Medical Drive. It is the seventh drop box location in New Hanover County.

"NHRMC is pleased to expand this needed service to our community,” NHRMC Network Director of Pharmacy Services Eddie Seijo said in a news release Thursday. “Unused medication within homes has the unfortunate potential for misuse or to be taken accidentally. This medication disposal drop box will help our community by giving an avenue to properly dispose of these medications.”

For more information about medication drop boxes in the area and proper medication disposal, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.