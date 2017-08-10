$19 million deal for NHC's Health Department property finalized

New Hanover Regional Medical Center and New Hanover County have finalized a deal that allows NHRMC to purchase the county's Health Department property for $19.3 million.

“The money from the sale will be used to fund the county’s construction of a new health and human services building,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “By bringing the Health Department and the Department of Social Services under one roof, there will be improved efficiencies, greater collaboration, and an enhanced customer experience.”

The current facility is located at 2029 South 17th Street and is adjacent to NHRMC's main campus. The new health and human services facility will be constructed where the Department of Social Services (DSS) parking lot is currently located, at 1650 Greenfield Street.

During construction, the county will lease the Health Department property from NHRMC for $1 per year until the new facility is completed.

The Health Department’s services will not be affected during this time.

It is anticipated that the new facility will be complete by the beginning of 2020. At that time, DSS and Health Department services will move into the new building and the lease with NHRMC will end.

NHRMC is expected to use the old property for future parking needs.

