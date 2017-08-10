Elizabethtown gets $2.5M grant for rescue squad, fire department facility

Construction of the Elizabethtown rescue squad and fire department joint use facility is scheduled to begin in the spring. (Source: WECT)

Construction of Elizabethtown's rescue squad and fire department joint use facility is set to begin in the spring after the town received a $2.5 million grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation on Thursday.

The grant of $2,518,950 will go toward renovating an existing building located at 300 East Broad Street.

Elizabethtown's rescue squad building was destroyed by flood waters during Hurricane Matthew, which forced all rescue squad personnel and equipment to relocate to the fire department's building. According to a Thursday afternoon news release, the new rescue squad and fire station will be located on property that is being acquired from Eugene Anderson, who purchased the former location of Jessup Motors in 2007.

Anderson is selling the property to Elizabethtown at less than market value and the purchase is scheduled to be completed in early September.

The project will take approximately two years to complete.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.