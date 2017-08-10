Testing shows continued downward trend for GenX in Brunswick County water

The most recent testing of water samples in Brunswick County reveals levels of GenX at less than 40 parts per trillion.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, samples taken on July 27 show GenX levels of 36.9 parts per trillion in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant's raw water, and 35 ppt in the finished, or treated, water. The NC Department of Health and Human Services health goal for exposure to GenX, an unregulated compound that was discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works site, is 140 ppt.

“We are pleased that these results continue to trend downward and remain well below the health goal set by the state,” Brunswick County Manager Ann Hardy said in the release. “We will continue to release test results as they become available. The public is encouraged to visit our website and social media channels for up-to-date information.”

Click here for more information on GenX in Brunswick County water.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.