Elizabethtown gets $2.5 million grant for building for fire, rescue crews

Elizabethtown has a received a grant for more than $2.5 million to renovate a building that will house the town's rescue squad and fire department.

The $2,518,950 grant from the NC Golden Leaf Foundation will go toward the renovation of the existing building at 300 E. Broad Street.

The town is acquiring the property from Eugene Anderson. Officials said that Anderson is selling the property at less than fair market value, and the purchase is scheduled for early September.

"The building is a logical fit for the rescue squad and fire department," Mayor Sylvia Campbell said. "When completed, the facility will greatly complement the streetscape projects that the town has completed in recent years and will be a true asset for our community."

The current Elizabethtown Rescue Squad building was destroyed by flood waters from Hurricane Matthew. The squad's equipment and personnel had to be relocated to the fire department.

"With our facility being damaged and condemned after Hurricane Matthew and not having anywhere to house our units, supplies and personnel, we were excited when the Elizabethtown Fire Department opened their doors to us," said Chief Shelton Lewis of the Elizabethtown Rescue Squad. "We have come together to work as a team and look forward to a continuous team effort for years to come."

Construction for the project, which is expected to take approximately two years, will begin in the spring of 2018.

