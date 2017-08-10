More arrests made in gun thefts from hardware store

Three more men have been arrested in connection to the theft of guns from an Elizabethtown hardware store last month.

Daniel McDowell and Dewayne McDowell, both 19, were arrested Wednesday while Hassan Swindell was taken into custody Thursday, according to Lt. Lonnie Cheshire with the Elizabethtown Police Department.

All three are charged with breaking and/or entering and 11 counts of larceny of a firearm.

Christopher Lamonta McDowell, 24, was arrested on Aug. 1 in the case and faces the same charges.

The four men are accused of breaking into Bladen Hardware around 11 p.m. on July 16 and taking several firearms.

Daniel McDowell's bond was set at $20,000, and Dewayne McDowell's is $150,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) helped investigate the robbery.

