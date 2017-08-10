Southern Trouble wraps up the 2017 Sounds of Summer concert series

The band scheduled to kick off the 2017 WECT Sounds of Summer concerts will wrap up the series tonight instead, weather permitting.
Mother Nature brought rain to the Port City earlier this summer forcing Southern Trouble to be rained out, but they are expected to take the stage tonight at Wrightsville Beach Park, 6:30 to 8.
Southern Trouble will get the party started this summer with music ranging from contemporary country to country and southern rock.
According to the band's website, the group of five guys came together in March 2012 by chance and quickly gelled.
Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join Carolina in the Morning anchor Kim Ratcliff at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event.
