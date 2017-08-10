CANCELLED: Southern Trouble Sounds of Summer concert rained out again

The band scheduled to kick off the 2017 WECT Sounds of Summer concerts was slated to wrap up the series tonight, but it looks like rain will keep them from taking the stage again.

Mother Nature brought rain to the Port City earlier this summer forcing Southern Trouble to be rained out, and is doing the same thing today. Maybe they'll have better luck next season!

Southern Trouble plays music ranging from contemporary country to country and southern rock.

According to the band's website, the group of five guys came together in March 2012 by chance and quickly gelled.

Thank you for everyone who came out for a Sounds of Summer concert this year!

