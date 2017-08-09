Wilmington Sharks playoff schedule changes

The Sharks advanced to the Divisional Championship Series in the 2017 Petitt Cup Playoffs with a 13-0 victory last night in Fayetteville. #3 Wilmington faces #4 Edenton, giving the Sharks have the home field advantage in the series.

Game 1 of the 3 game series is a 9-inning contest Thursday night at Historic Hicks Field in Edenton. First pitch is at 7:05 for Game 1.

Due to a scheduling conflict at Legion Stadium, Friday is another off day and will be used as a potential make-up day if there is rain in Edenton on Thursday.

On Saturday, Wilmington hosts Games 2 and 3 in the CPL double-header format. Regardless if needed, both games will be 7 inning contests. The gates will open at 5:00 P.M. for Game 2 and first pitch is at 6:05. Game 3, if necessary, will follow 30 minutes after Game 2 on Saturday.