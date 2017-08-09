One Love Tennis expanding to basketball

The mission statement of One Love Tennis is to help at-risk youth and with that in mind, the organization is now expanding into basketball.

One Love Basketball is holding its first-ever Tamar Slay Basketball Camp at the Wilmington Basketball Center.

Slay, who played in the NBA for both the New Jersey Nets and Charlotte Bobcats, said his message is simple.

“We are here to teach them the game of basketball,” Slay said, “but also give them life skills to take away as well when they come up on different types of adversity.”

Slay has dealt with his share of adversity. Once homeless during high school, he earned a scholarship to Marshall before being drafted by New Jersey in the second round of the 2002 NBA draft.

Slay’s life experiences should make his message easier for campers to understand.

“It’s more than basketball,” Julius Rivera of Wilmington said. “It teaches you life skills, and how to come around obstacles in life.”

For Slay, it’s important to help others whose love of the game gives him so much.

“That is one of the things that keeps me going,” he said. “When I see kids that call me or send emails saying, ‘Thank you, coach.’ This is the reason why I do this.”

One Love Basketball plans to hold future camps and clinics.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.