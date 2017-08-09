New concert venue ready for big name acts

The Shell in downtown Wilmington held the first big concert of its season on Wednesday night. (Source: WECT)

The Shell in downtown Wilmington held the first big concert of its season on Wednesday night.

Aaron Lewis was the first of many high profile acts that will play at the new venue in the Port City Marina.

With water surrounding the pier and alcohol being sold, concert organizers were prepared to keep the crowd safe.

"I think safety is always going to be a huge impact on what we do," Director of Operations Tyler Wogenstahl said. "If you noticed, we do have the fire department here. We have EMTs here. We have local police here. We have a lot of crowd control staff and security, so I mean it is always a big deal to make sure people can come out and have a good, safe concert."

Wogenstahl said he was excited for what the venue would bring to downtown.

"I think we just want to complement what is already here," he said. "I think Wilmington is a beautiful city, and there is a lot to do. We just want to add to what is already around."

Mary Henson lives in Wilmington and was one of dozens of people who didn't let Wednesday's wet weather stop her from coming to the concert. She thinks The Shell could become the next hot spot in Wilmington.

"You can see a lot of downtown Wilmington from here, and it is pretty relaxed," Henson said. "It is not crazy like a big venue or anything, and if you want a more laid back and relaxed area you should definitely come here."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.