Local senators ask governor to answer questions about GenX

Senators Michael Lee and Bill Rabon are two of seven officials who wrote a letter sent Wednesday asking Gov. Roy Cooper to answer questions about GenX contamination in the Cape Fear River.
Lee, the District 9 senator from New Hanover County, and Rabon, the District 8 senator representing Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, joined five other members of the General Assembly to pen the letter to Cooper one day after the NC Department of Environmental Quality and NC Department of Health and Human Services asked for additional funds to help their ongoing GenX investigation.
"While we review your administration's request for a roughly $2.58 million additional appropriation, we also want to address recent news reports that have called attention to multiple inconsistencies in your administration's handling of this crisis," the letter to Cooper read.
GenX is an unregulated compound that was discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works site.
Among the many questions Lee, Rabon and others had for Cooper were:
The letter went on to ask Cooper for more information on how the $2.58 million might be spent.
Answers were requested by 5 p.m. on Monday.
