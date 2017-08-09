Head 'fore' Surf City to play disc golf

Looking “fore” a fun day outdoors?

Surf City’s first disc golf course makes for an enjoyable day.

There, you’ll get exercise, fresh air and laughs.

The nine-hole course, located along H2O Place, opened in the spring.

While more players are finding their way there, those with the Surf City Parks and Recreation Department hope more people will check it out.

“We've only been open since May,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Bob Braxton. “They're starting to discover it's starting to pick up every time I come by here there are three or four cars sitting in the driveway. So, we are getting people out here playing. I don't expect to ever see 20 cars parked here because it is a small municipal course that we just put it open but who knows in the future, it could be that way.”

The course has some unique features.

“We have some old peanut silos here that gives us a good, historic glimpse of Surf City and add a little bit of character to our disc golf course,” said Alexi Derstine, who is with the Parks and Rec Department.

To learn more about the course or to sponsor a hole (three sponsorship opportunities are available, click here.

Pro tip: Wear bug spray and tennis shoes (not a dress, watch video to see why).

