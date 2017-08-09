Ten customers remain under boil advisory in Brunswick County

Just ten customers remain under a boil advisory in Brunswick County following a water main break earlier this week.

Brunswick County Public Utilities customers in Shallotte, Calabash, Sunset Beach, and adjoining areas that experienced low water pressure during the Aug. 8 water main break are no longer required to boil their water.

The affected customers, who were notified with door hangers, are from 7128 to 7170 Old Georgetown Road SW.

Officials said the notice was issued on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to vigorously boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) for one (1) minute to kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.