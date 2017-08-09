Portions of Brunswick County remain under a boil advisory following a water main break in Shallotte on Tuesday.

According to officials, the advisory remains in effect for customers in areas off Old Georgetown Road, Sandpipper Road SW, and Sunset Boulevard North/Beach Drive SW until further notice.

County officials are still awaiting test results on water samples collected on Aug. 8 in these areas.

Residents are encouraged to vigorously boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) for one (1) to kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

