Vehicle break-in suspect caught on camera

A suspect linked to a string of recent car break-ins in Wilmington was caught on camera in a video clip released by the Wilmington Police Department on Wednesday.

The video was taken Monday in the Soft Wind Way neighborhood off Wrightsville Avenue, and 24 seconds into the clip, the suspect looks up at the camera after rifling through items in a pickup truck.

When he's done, he closes the door with a long-sleeved shirt pulled over his hand and rides away on a bicycle before circling back to pick up something he dropped on the driveway and then leaving the scene on the bike.

On Wednesday morning, police took several more auto break-in reports near Airlie Place Road, Gray Gables and Edgewater and Shandy Lanes. A Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun was stolen out of one of the vehicles.

Police are urging people to lock their vehicles and secure valuables, including guns inside of your home.

If you have information on the identity of this suspect, call 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting Tip708 and your message to 274637. All Text-A-Tip messages are anonymous.

