Man accused of shooting at two drivers during chase from Leland to Wilmington

Wilmington police have issued arrest warrants for a Southport man accused of shooting at two drivers during a chase from Leland to Wilmington Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, Terrell Jamal Pompey, 28, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident started around 9:30 a.m. when Pompey became angry after an argument with his estranged girlfriend in Leland. At some point, a chase started and Pompey allegedly fired gunshots at the woman's car, which had several children inside.

The chase continued into Wilmington where Pompey fired shots at a second vehicle near the 1900 block of Oleander Drive and damaged it.

No one was injured.

The woman flagged down a Wilmington police officer a short time later and gave a description of Pompey's vehicle. Police say he was driving a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows and no license plate. The car has a chrome Ford vanity plate with blue letters on the front.

Pompey has prior convictions in New Hanover and Wake counties on assault, breaking and entering, gun, and drug charges.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.