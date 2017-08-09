Arrests made, stolen items recovered after Whiteville break-ins

Two men were arrested on felony breaking and entering and larceny charges Wednesday after a pair of early morning break-ins.

According to a news release from the Whiteville Police Department, Dennis Edward Barnhill, 19, of Clarkton, and Joshua Ronald Warren, 25, are both facing charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and misdemeanor damage to property.

Officers responded to a breaking and entering call in progress at Discount Builders Supply on 501 East Main Street in Whiteville around 4 a.m. Wednesday. No suspects were at the scene, but the owner reported a case of Coca-Cola missing along with damage to the building from the burglary.

At 8:15 a.m., another breaking and entering call came in from Premier Mini Storage on 208 East Walter Street in Whiteville, located a block from Discount Builders Supply. Several power tools valued at $2,000 were missing and area pawn shops were notified of the missing items.

At 11 a.m., officers received that the suspects were attempting to pawn some of the reported stolen items. Officers located and detained the suspects for questioning and during interviews, the suspects gave information on the chain of events and locations of the stolen items.

Detectives found that another local business, the Auto Spa Car Wash, was burglarized and a pressure washer was stolen. Most of the stolen property was recovered and returned to the owners, according to the release, but investigators are hoping to recover more.

